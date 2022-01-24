Will Weakness in Smith-Midland Corporation's (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Smith-Midland's (NASDAQ:SMID) recent performance, when its stock has declined 47% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Smith-Midland's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smith-Midland is:

26% = US$8.3m ÷ US$31m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.26 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Smith-Midland's Earnings Growth And 26% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Smith-Midland has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Smith-Midland's moderate 16% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Smith-Midland's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 16% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:SMID Past Earnings Growth January 24th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Smith-Midland fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Smith-Midland Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Smith-Midland doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Smith-Midland's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Smith-Midland by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

