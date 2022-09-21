Will Weakness in Qorvo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 17% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Qorvo's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Qorvo is:

19% = US$817m ÷ US$4.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Qorvo's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Qorvo seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 60% seen over the past five years by Qorvo. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Qorvo's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:QRVO Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Qorvo is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Qorvo Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Qorvo doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Qorvo's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

