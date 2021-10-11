Will Weakness in Pro-Dex, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Pro-Dex's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pro-Dex is:

22% = US$4.5m ÷ US$20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Pro-Dex's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pro-Dex has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 11% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 16% net income growth seen by Pro-Dex over the past five years. growth

We then performed a comparison between Pro-Dex's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:PDEX Past Earnings Growth October 11th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Pro-Dex fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Pro-Dex Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pro-Dex doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Pro-Dex's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

