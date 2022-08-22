Will Weakness in NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at NVR's (NYSE:NVR) recent performance, when its stock has declined 6.1% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study NVR's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NVR is:

51% = US$1.5b ÷ US$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.51 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

NVR's Earnings Growth And 51% ROE

To begin with, NVR has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 22% which is quite remarkable. Probably as a result of this, NVR was able to see a decent net income growth of 19% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that NVR's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NYSE:NVR Past Earnings Growth August 22nd 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for NVR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is NVR Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NVR doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with NVR's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

