Will Weakness in MGE Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 3.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MGE Energy's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MGE Energy is:

11% = US$108m ÷ US$1.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of MGE Energy's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, MGE Energy's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%. This certainly adds some context to MGE Energy's moderate 5.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing MGE Energy's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 5.2% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:MGEE Past Earnings Growth December 12th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if MGE Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is MGE Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MGE Energy has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 54%, meaning that it is left with only 46% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, MGE Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 49%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that MGE Energy's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that MGE Energy's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

