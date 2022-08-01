Will Weakness in Innoviva, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Innoviva's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Innoviva is:

37% = US$208m ÷ US$565m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.37 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Innoviva's Earnings Growth And 37% ROE

First thing first, we like that Innoviva has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This probably laid the groundwork for Innoviva's moderate 5.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Innoviva's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 6.1% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:INVA Past Earnings Growth August 1st 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Innoviva is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Innoviva Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Innoviva doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Innoviva's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Innoviva by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

