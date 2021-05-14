Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) has had a rough month with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on InMode's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InMode is:

32% = US$95m ÷ US$294m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.32 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

InMode's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

To begin with, InMode has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, InMode's considerable five year net income growth of 54% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that InMode's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for INMD? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is InMode Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with InMode's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

