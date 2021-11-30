Will Weakness in Hubbell Incorporated's (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Hubbell's (NYSE:HUBB) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.4% over the past week. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hubbell's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hubbell is:

17% = US$369m ÷ US$2.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.17 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Hubbell's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Hubbell seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This certainly adds some context to Hubbell's moderate 7.5% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between Hubbell's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 7.3% in the same period.

NYSE:HUBB Past Earnings Growth November 30th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HUBB fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Hubbell Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (implying that the company retains 51% of its profits), it seems that Hubbell is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Hubbell has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 41%. Regardless, the future ROE for Hubbell is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Hubbell's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

