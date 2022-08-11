Will Weakness in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company's (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 22% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Horizon Therapeutics' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Horizon Therapeutics is:

15% = US$765m ÷ US$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.15 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Horizon Therapeutics' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

At first glance, Horizon Therapeutics seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 23%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that Horizon Therapeutics has seen a remarkable net income growth of 62% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Horizon Therapeutics' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:HZNP Past Earnings Growth August 11th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Horizon Therapeutics fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Horizon Therapeutics Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Horizon Therapeutics doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Horizon Therapeutics' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

