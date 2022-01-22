Will Weakness in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 7.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Fortune Brands Home & Security's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fortune Brands Home & Security is:

25% = US$761m ÷ US$3.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fortune Brands Home & Security's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

First thing first, we like that Fortune Brands Home & Security has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 9.4% net income growth seen by Fortune Brands Home & Security over the past five years. growth

As a next step, we compared Fortune Brands Home & Security's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:FBHS Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is FBHS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FBHS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Fortune Brands Home & Security Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Fortune Brands Home & Security has been paying dividends over a period of nine years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 17% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Fortune Brands Home & Security's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

