Will Weakness in Euroseas Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Euroseas' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Euroseas is:

69% = US$92m ÷ US$134m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.69 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Euroseas' Earnings Growth And 69% ROE

First thing first, we like that Euroseas has an impressive ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 29% which is quite remarkable. So, the substantial 91% net income growth seen by Euroseas over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Euroseas' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 71% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqCM:ESEA Past Earnings Growth September 27th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ESEA worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ESEA is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Euroseas Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Euroseas' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

