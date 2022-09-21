Will Weakness in Celanese Corporation's (NYSE:CE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Celanese's (NYSE:CE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Celanese's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Celanese is:

38% = US$2.0b ÷ US$5.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.38.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Celanese's Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Celanese has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Celanese's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Celanese's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:CE Past Earnings Growth September 21st 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Celanese's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Celanese Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Celanese has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, meaning that it has the remaining 84% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Celanese is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Besides, Celanese has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 20% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 30%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Celanese's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

