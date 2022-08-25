Will Weakness in CBRE Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) has had a rough week with its share price down 5.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CBRE Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CBRE Group is:

23% = US$2.0b ÷ US$8.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.23.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CBRE Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

To begin with, CBRE Group has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, CBRE Group was able to see a decent net income growth of 18% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing CBRE Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:CBRE Past Earnings Growth August 25th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CBRE Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CBRE Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CBRE Group doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with CBRE Group's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

