Will Weakness in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 6.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Advanced Micro Devices' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Advanced Micro Devices is:

45% = US$2.9b ÷ US$6.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.45 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Advanced Micro Devices' Earnings Growth And 45% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Advanced Micro Devices has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Advanced Micro Devices' exceptional 81% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Advanced Micro Devices' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:AMD Past Earnings Growth May 3rd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Advanced Micro Devices is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Advanced Micro Devices Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Advanced Micro Devices' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

