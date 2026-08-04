Will Weak Property-Liability Underwriting Hurt Allstate's Q2 Earnings?

Insurance provider The Allstate Corporation ALL is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.76 per share on revenues of $17.73 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed seven upward revisions against no downward movement over the past 60 days. However, the bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 3%. Nevertheless, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year increase of 5.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Allstate’s revenues is pegged at $71.42 billion, implying a rise of 5.3% year over year. However, the consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $30.74, implying a year-over-year decrease of 11.7%.

Allstate has a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates, beating the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 51.1%. This is depicted in the figure below.

The Allstate Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

The Allstate Corporation price-eps-surprise | The Allstate Corporation Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Allstate

However, our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

ALL has an Earnings ESP of -0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping Allstate’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for net premiums earned indicate nearly 7% year-over-year growth in the second quarter. Net investment income is expected to have received an impetus from a growing market-based portfolio. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income indicates 15.4% year-over-year growth from $754 million. These are likely to have supported its top-line growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted net income from the Protection Services business indicates a 1.7% year-over-year gain. However, rising expenses are expected to have partially offset the positives. Ourmodel estimate for total costs and expenses indicates a more than 10% year-over-year increase due to higher operating costs and claims expenses.

The consensus mark for underwriting income from Property-Liability indicates a 22.7% year-over-year plunge. The combined ratio for Property-Liability is pegged at 93.9%, deteriorating from 91.1% a year ago. This means a lower portion of premiums remained with the company following claim payments.

The consensus mark for underwriting income from the Auto brand is pegged at $897.1 million for the second quarter, compared with $1.33 billion a year ago. The combined ratio in this line of business is pegged at 91.9%, deteriorating from 86% in the year-ago quarter.

How Did Other Insurers Fare This Quarter?

Several insurance companies, including Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR, have already reported their financial results for the June quarter of 2026. Here’s how they performed:

Marsh reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The bottom line advanced 8.8% year over year.Its strong quarterly results benefited from solid growth in the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting units. However, the upside was partially offset by Marsh’s elevated operating expenses, primarily due to increased compensation and benefits.

AMERISAFE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17%. The bottom line also declined 17% year over year. The quarterly result was affected by higher expenses and weaker underwriting margins, with additional pressure from lower investment income. AMSF’s strong premium growth partly offset these headwinds.

RenaissanceRe reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $12.92 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.9%. The bottom line also improved 5.1% year over year. The quarterly earnings benefited from lower expenses, higher net investment income and an improved total combined ratio. However, the upside was partly offset by lower net premiums earned, weaker underwriting results in RNR’s Casualty & Specialty segment and lower fee income.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.