Will Weak Equity Markets Dampen Franklin's (BEN) Q2 Earnings?

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, before the opening bell on Apr 30. The company’s results are projected to reflect year-over-year declines in earnings and revenues.



In the last reported quarter, Franklin’s results surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s results reflected higher revenues and assets under management (AUM). Also, a strong capital position was a positive. However, net outflows and escalating expenses were undermining factors.



In addition, Franklin recorded positive earnings surprises in three out of the trailing four quarters and a negative in the other, the average positive beat being 3.5%.



Nevertheless, the company’s activities in the fiscal second quarter were inadequate to win analysts’ confidence. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 44 cents remained unchanged over the last seven days. Also, the figure reflects a year-over-year plunge of 38.9%.



Earnings Whispers



Franklin does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Franklin’s Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) decreases the predictive power of ESP.



Factors at Play



Tepid Markets: Performance of equity markets was weak during the January-March quarter on the coronavirus concerns. The S&P 500 Index decreased 19.6% sequentially in the quarter. Moreover, the index measuring international equity performance — the MSCI EAFE — depreciated 22.7% sequentially. This is expected to have impacted the California-based asset manager’s performance to a large extent.



Lower AUM: Given Franklin’s AUM disclosure for March 2020 and unfavorable foreign-currency fluctuations, its results are predicted to display a lower AUM, on a sequential basis. Also, the company is likely to have recorded outflows mainly tied with U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds.



Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, total AUM for the to-be-reported quarter is projected to be down 18.1% to $572 million sequentially.



Revenue to Decline: Investment management fees, which mark a significant portion of the company’s revenues, might have registered a decline in the fiscal second quarter. The consensus estimate for investment management fees of $890 million indicates a 9.2% sequential decrease. Furthermore, sales and distribution fees are projected to drop 8.2% sequentially to $323 million in the quarter.



Overall, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.33 billion indicates a year-over-year fall of 7.4%.



Controlled Expenses: Management remains focused on prudent cost control. It expects expenses to be down 2-2.5% year over year in 2020, which might be reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results as well.



