Will Volkswagen's Stock Rise Post Q3 Results?

Volkswagen’s stock (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) rose by 1% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 2.2% over the same period. The stock has been steady in recent weeks before its Q3 2021 earnings. Volkswagen reports Q3 2021 results on Thursday, October 28. Now, is VWAGY stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 52% chance of a rise in VWAGY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Volkswagen’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: VWAGY 0.9%, vs. S&P500 1.6%; Underperformed market

(42% event probability)

Volkswagen’s stock rose 0.9% over a five day trading period ending 10/24/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 1.6%

rose 0.9% A change of 0.9% or more over five trading days has a 42% event probability, which has occurred 1057 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Ten Days: VWAGY 2.6%, vs. S&P500 3.5%; Underperformed market

(32% event probability)

Volkswagen’s stock rose 2.6 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 3.5%

% A change of 2.6% or more over ten trading days has a 32% event probability, which has occurred 815 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: VWAGY 1%, vs. S&P500 2.2%; Underperformed market

(51% event probability)

Volkswagen’s stock rose 1% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 2.2%

1% A change of 1% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 51% event probability, which has occurred 1276 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

