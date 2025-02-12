Will Viavi Stock Gain From the Expansion of SecurePNT Portfolio?

VIAVI Solutions Inc. VIAV recently expanded its SecurePNT portfolio with the launch of the EdgeGM 7000, a highly resilient Edge Grandmaster Clock. This cutting-edge solution is tailored to provide superior resilience for Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services, with up to 25G Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and multi-orbit SecureTime altGNSS, ensuring comprehensive resilience for global infrastructure operations.

How VIAV’s Solution Could Prove Beneficial?

In today’s hyper-connected digital world, critical networks worldwide, such as 5G/6G telecommunications, AI data centers, defense, transportation and finance, are heavily dependent on publicly available Global Positioning System and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals for synchronization. However, these signals are vulnerable to jamming, spoofing and other cyber threats, resulting in significant risks to operations that rely on precise timing and positioning. Recognizing these issues, governments around the world have increasingly mandated that critical infrastructure providers strengthen their network resilience to protect against PNT service vulnerabilities.



VIAVI’s state-of-the-art SecurePNT and SecureTime solution suites ensure the most resilient timing in the industry by incorporating signals from multiple GNSS-dependent government constellations and GNSS-independent commercial constellations in Medium Earth Orbit, Geosynchronous Earth Orbit and Low Earth Orbit. The newly launched solution combines cutting-edge PTP capabilities and scalability in a compact, half-19-inch wide, 1U height rack-mountable form factor. Its scalable software options allow users to easily upgrade from 1/10G to 25G PTP through a simple license. Additionally, the device provides the flexibility to activate GNSS backup via an on-demand alternate GNSS GEO-L source license over the air. The solution will be showcased at MWC Barcelona and will be held from March 3 to 6, 2025.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid VIAV’s Prospects?

Viavi boasts a comprehensive product portfolio that offers end-to-end network visibility and analytics, helping to build, test, certify, maintain and optimize complex physical and virtual networks. Its wireless and fiber test solutions are in the early stages of a multi-year investment cycle fueled by the transition of Original Equipment Manufacturers and service providers to superfast 5G networks. Strength in wireless & fiber testing, 3D sensing products, optical transport, Ethernet, broadband access, video testing and storage network testing markets is likely to augment its revenues in the long run.



With the launch of the industry’s first Grand Master Clock, Viavi continues its commitment to advancing critical infrastructure by providing innovative solutions that meet the industry's evolving needs. This reinforces Viavi's position as a leader in the field and addresses the industry's dynamic needs.



These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for Viavi’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.

VIAV’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Viavi have gained 33.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 69.9%.



