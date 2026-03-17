Will Vera Rubin Boost NVIDIA's Dominance in AI Compute Market?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is strengthening its position in the artificial intelligence (AI) compute market with the launch of its Vera Rubin platform. The new architecture reflects a shift from selling standalone chips to delivering full-stack AI infrastructure, combining central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), networking and storage into tightly integrated systems.

Vera Rubin is designed to handle every phase of AI workloads, including training, post-training and real-time inference. This matters because AI demand is evolving quickly, with enterprises increasingly focusing on agentic AI and inference-driven applications. These workloads require higher efficiency and faster processing, areas where NVIDIA is aiming to lead.

The platform is believed to provide a superior performance than NVIDIA’s Blackwell platform. The company claims that Vera Rubin can reduce the number of GPUs needed for large models and significantly lower inference costs compared with the Blackwell architecture. This improves performance per watt, a critical factor as data centers face power constraints. Lower costs and higher efficiency make NVIDIA’s solutions more attractive to hyperscalers and enterprises.

Major cloud providers and AI developers are expected to adopt Vera Rubin, reinforcing NVIDIA’s role as the default platform for AI workloads. Its CUDA software ecosystem further strengthens switching costs, making it difficult for competitors to displace its technology. We believe that the Vera Rubin platform will become a key revenue growth driver for NVIDIA’s Compute segment, just like its Blackwell platform.

Revenues from the Compute segment grew 58% year over year to $51.33 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The adoption of Vera Rubin will continue to boost this segment’s top-line performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Compute segment’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $260 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 60%.

NVIDIA’s Competitors in AI Compute Space

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Intel Corporation INTC are two major companies that are competing closely with NVIDIA in the AI compute space.

Advanced Micro Devices is gaining traction with its MI300 series accelerators, which are designed to handle training and inference for large AI models. AMD’s chips have attracted interest from major cloud providers seeking diversification beyond NVIDIA’s ecosystem. While Advanced Micro Devices’ software stack is still developing, its performance and pricing advantages make it a credible alternative.

Intel is also reasserting its presence with the Gaudi series of AI accelerators. The company is positioning Gaudi3 as a cost-effective and scalable option for AI data centers, targeting enterprise clients looking for flexibility. Intel’s broad reach in CPUs and server infrastructure helps it integrate AI solutions more easily into existing systems.

NVIDIA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of NVIDIA have risen around 58.7% over the past year compared with the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry’s gain of 54%.

NVIDIA One-Year Price Return Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, NVDA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, below the industry’s average of 25.1.

NVIDIA Forward 12-Month P/E Ratio



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2027 and 2028 earnings implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 63.9% and 25.9%, respectively. Estimates for fiscal 2027 have been revised upward by 6.8% over the past 30 days to $7.82 per share. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2028 have been revised upward by 11.3% to $9.85 per share in the past 30 days.



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NVIDIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.