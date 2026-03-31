Will Valero's Refinery Explosion and Closure Have Ripple Effects on Oil Prices?

Key Points

There was a massive fire at Valero’s Houston-area refinery on March 23.

It's the company’s largest refinery, and so this could have repercussions.

Yet, the headlines didn’t get in the way of a weekly rally for the energy stock.

10 stocks we like better than Valero Energy ›

With military tensions running high in the Middle East, the last thing cost-conscious consumers and volatility-averse investors want to see is more news that could push oil prices higher. Yet, there was a blip on that radar on Monday, March 23, following an explosion at Valero Energy's (NYSE: VLO) Port Arthur, Texas refinery. Refinery disruptions can drive short-term price increases for the commodity, potentially leading to quick upside for oil stocks.

In terms of ripple effects, that was a very real possibility with the Port Arthur fire because that Valero facility refines 435,000 barrels of crude per day, turning it into diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel. Just a stone's throw from the Valero refinery is a diesel plant that's the world's second-largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel, further underscoring the importance of the Port Arthur refinery on the global oil stage.

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So what do unexpected, one-time events like this mean for a stock like Valero? Let's see.

Crisis mostly averted at Port Arthur

For investors who are new to the energy sector, putting refinery disruptions into context is important. In a hypothetical example, a U.S. refinery goes offline for maintenance or due to a fire at a time when there are no geopolitical tensions. Even under that scenario, it's reasonable to expect oil prices might scoot higher, albeit briefly, because a refinery outage implies less supply coming to market.

Obviously, the Valero refinery fire didn't occur against that sanguine backdrop. Rather, it happened as war raged in Iran, a major oil-producing country. Fortunately, it appears a crisis was largely dodged in Southeast Texas. Most importantly, no one was hurt in the explosion at the Valero refinery.

Notable to investors are the following points. Valero restarted operations at the facility just two days after the explosion, effectively limiting the event's impact on global oil prices. For investors, the "worst" news is that the company's diesel hydrotreater, which produces 47,000 barrels per day of that fuel, will remain offline for repairs.

Overall, the Port Arthur fire appears to have had a limited impact on already volatile oil prices, and the event didn't weigh on shares of Valero as the energy stock gained 6.19% for the week ending March 27.

Valero has momentum

Price action confirms the explosion wasn't detrimental to Valero's share price, which is up more than 53% year to date. That's the type of momentum investors want a slice of, but it also makes late arrivers ponder if they missed the party.

Valero shares may reward investors who can weather the notoriously volatile oil market over the long term. Its refinery network is the envy of the industry, allowing it to pivot between heavy and light crude as market conditions make one or the other more economically appealing. The refiner slashed its net debt-to-capital ratio to 18% at the end of 2025 from 38% in 2020, confirming balance sheet maintenance is a priority.

So are shareholder rewards. Valero doesn't yet have one of the lengthy payout increase streaks seen with some integrated oil giants, but its improving free cash flow picture could pave the way for more buybacks and dividend hikes. Some analysts believe the payout will rise in the years ahead, indicating Valero could be a notable player on the stage of oil dividend stocks.

Should you buy stock in Valero Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Valero Energy, consider this:

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.