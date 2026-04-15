Will USAR's Carester Investment Enhance Rare-Earth Supply Chains?

USA Rare Earth, Inc. USAR has entered into an agreement with InfraVia to acquire approximately a 12.5% stake in a France-based rare earth processing company, Carester SAS. Carester focuses on efficient and environmentally friendly rare earth processing. Its Caremag facility in France is expected to start operations in 2026.



Per the deal, USA Rare Earth and its subsidiary, Less Common Metals (LCM) Europe, will be able to purchase rare earth oxides from Carester’s Caremag facility. They will also gain access to Carester’s technology and expertise in rare earth separation, processing and recycling. In return, Carester will receive a long-term supply of raw materials from USAR’s Round Top project in Texas, which is expected to begin operations in 2028. The deal is subject to due diligence and final agreements.



Together, USA Rare Earth, LCM Europe and Carester plan to build a fully integrated rare earth platform in France. This will include processing, metal and alloy production and magnet manufacturing. USAR is also developing a metal and alloy plant at the same site, which will add to its production capacity.



The French government is expected to provide financial support through subsidies and loan guarantees, helping reduce project costs. The partnership aims to strengthen USAR’s rare earth supply chain and reduce dependence on external sources.

Notable Partnerships of USAR’s Peers

Among its major peers, MP Materials Corp. MP recently formed a joint venture with the U.S. Department of War and Saudi Arabia’s mining company (Maaden) to build a rare-earth refinery in Saudi Arabia. MP Materials will use its technical expertise to process rare-earth materials for the US, Saudi Arabia and allied manufacturing and defense industries. MP Materials’ joint venture will strengthen global supply chains, expand its refining capacity and support U.S.-Saudi economic ties.



In August 2025, USAR’s peer, Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU, signed an MOU with Vulcan Elements to supply rare earth oxides for US-based magnet production. Per the deal, Energy Fuels will provide NdPr and Dy oxides to Vulcan from its White Mesa Mill in Utah for quality verification and future long-term supply. Energy Fuels is producing high-purity, ex-China rare earth oxides at a commercial scale, supporting a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain.

USAR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of USAR have gained 42.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 23.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, USAR is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of negative 18.18X against the industry’s average of 15.27X. USA Rare Earth has a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for USAR’s 2026 earnings has decreased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.