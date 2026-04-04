Will U.S. Inflation Jump to 4.2% This Year? The Fed Says No, but This Gold-Standard Forecaster Says Yes.

Key Points

The OECD predicts U.S. headline inflation will rise to 4.2% in 2026.

We have only had inflation that high twice since 1992.

High inflation would be very disruptive to the economy, but would probably be temporary.

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The problem with paying attention to forecasts is that most of them will turn out to be wrong. But there's a huge difference between being a little bit wrong and being very, very wrong.

Last week, the Federal Reserve released its 2026 inflation forecast, predicting a 2.7% inflation rate for the year. But this week, internationally renowned forecaster OECD predicted that the Fed was very, very wrong, forecasting a jaw-dropping 4.2%.

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Here's why investors should pay attention to this forecast, and what it might mean for their portfolios.

The crystal ball

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is an international agency that collects and standardizes economic data, and provides policy analysis and economic projections. The U.S. State Department calls the OECD "one of the world's largest and most reliable sources of statistical, economic, and social data."

The OECD releases an Economic Outlook study twice a year. In its most recent December 2025 forecast, it predicted that in 2026, headline inflation in the U.S. would rise to 3%. That's higher than we'd like, but still pretty close to the Fed's March 19 projection of 2.7%.

But this week, the OECD released its revised projection of 4.2%, based primarily on "the evolving conflict in the Middle East." That's 1.2 percentage points above its initial forecast and 1.5 points higher than the Fed anticipates. A difference of less than 2 percentage points may sound small, but in inflationary terms, 4.2% is a very high number. We've only seen higher headline inflation twice since 1992: during the lead-up to the Great Recession of 2008, and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021-2023.

So, how concerned should investors be?

Very, very wrong

The U.S. isn't alone: The OECD raised its inflation forecast for every country except Brazil and Saudi Arabia. It cites higher energy and fertilizer prices adding to inflation and weighing on demand, as well as the potential disruption of global supply chains of other goods and commodities.

It's worth pointing out that the OECD could end up being the ones with the very, very wrong projection here. Although its accuracy is generally high, like all forecasters, it does sometimes miss the mark. But if the OECD's 4.2% inflation forecast is correct, what should investors expect?

Well, you could almost certainly kiss any Fed interest rate cuts goodbye until at least 2027, as taming the runaway inflation would outweigh most other economic concerns. That would likely have a negative impact on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which is already reeling from rising energy costs. We might even see a repeat of 2022's bear market, which resulted from very similar conditions of rising inflation, spiking energy prices, and supply chain disruptions.

If there's a silver lining in the OECD report, it's that it revised the U.S.' 2027 inflation rate down by 0.7 percentage points to 1.6%. It's a reminder that, so far, every bear market in history has been only temporary. As painful as 4.2% inflation would be, investors can expect the market to bounce back.

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John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.