Will United Natural (UNFI) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?

United Natural Foods (UNFI) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this organic and specialty foods distributor is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For United Natural Foods, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The earnings estimate of $0.39 per share for the current quarter represents a change of +143.8% from the number reported a year ago.

Over the last 30 days, one estimate has moved higher for United Natural compared to no negative revisions. As a result, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased 39.29%.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $1.90 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +167.6%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for United Natural. Over the past month, one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 22.98%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped United Natural earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Investors have been betting on United Natural because of its solid estimate revisions, as evident from the stock's 38.5% gain over the past four weeks. As its earnings growth prospects might push the stock higher, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

