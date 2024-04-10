Will U.S. Steel-Nippon Deal Tensions Impact Auto Industry?

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the United States has sparked discussions on bolstering military alliances and joint ventures in defense equipment. Amid these talks also looms the shadow of economic transactions, particularly the proposed acquisition of American industrial giant U.S. Steel X by Japan-based Nippon Steel, which has ignited concerns regarding national security and industry consolidation.

Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his opposition to the deal. It’s not certain whether Kishida would raise the Nippon-U.S. Steel deal with Biden during his visit. However, the deal's fallout could inadvertently bolster Cleveland-Cliffs' CLF position, potentially rekindling its acquisition plans, which the automakers fear.

Cleveland-Cliffs' Ambitions and Automakers’ Anxieties

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation — a trade group that represents auto biggies like General Motors GM, Toyota TM and Volkswagen VWAGY, among others — appealed to Biden's chief economic officer last month, calling for measures to prevent Cleveland-Cliffs from acquiring U.S. Steel if the Nippon deal collapses. CLF’s CEO Goncalves indicated that he would rebid for U.S. Steel’s acquisition in the event of the Nippon deal's dissolution.

Cleveland-Cliffs' initial bid to take over U.S. Steel in August 2023 for $7.25 billion highlighted the high stakes involved in controlling significant segments of the domestic steel market. Automakers voiced concerns that the acquisition could lead to a monopoly over automotive steel, affecting competition and innovation in the industry. It would lead to a potential decrease in automakers’ leverage for price negotiations for steel. Talks of a tie-up fell apart due to antitrust concerns.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation warned that Cleveland-Cliffs’ takeover of the Pittsburgh company would result in one entity controlling "65 to 90 percent of steel used in vehicles." The alliance's warnings about noncompetitive practices and higher costs for automakers underline the strategic importance of steel in the automotive industry's future, especially as it pivots towards electric vehicle production.

Electrical steel, essential for EV motors, represents a critical battleground. With U.S. Steel ramping up its production capabilities for electric vehicle components, the potential for Cleveland-Cliffs to dominate both grain-oriented steel (used in transformers) and non-grain-oriented steel (used in EVs) through acquisition poses a significant antitrust concern. This would not only stifle competition but could also hinder the automotive industry's efforts to innovate and expand the EV market.

Nippon Steel Deal Dilemma

As the bidding war for the U.S. Steel takeover heated up, Nippon entered into an agreement in December to acquire the U.S. company for $14.9 billion. This deal also sparked considerable debate about the future of American steel production. Biden opposed the deal, citing the need to "maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steelworkers." This reflected a broader concern about the national security implications and the future of unionized labor and supply chains within the United States. The President asserted that U.S. Steel should maintain American ownership, which has cast uncertainty over the fate of the deal.

Automakers are wary that if the Nippon deal doesn’t go through, Cleveland-Cliffs may re-enter the fray. They fear that the consolidation of steel supply under a single domestic entity could disrupt competitive pricing and supply chain dynamics, especially in the automotive sector, which is already grappling with the challenges of transitioning to EVs.

Quoting from the letter penned by the automotive alliance group representing GM, TM, Volkswagen, Hyundai and others, a combination of U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs would control "100% of the domestic electrical steel (e-steel) needed for EV motors and EV production.” “If the administration has concerns about the Nippon Steel deal, it must seriously consider alternative outcomes. One option that should not be on the table is an arrangement that creates a market concentration of domestic steel production in a single company."

Wrapping Up

The US-Nippon deal tensions and Cleveland-Cliffs' possible comeback highlight the intricate balance between national security, economic strength and innovation in vital sectors like automotive manufacturing. As the situation develops, the outcome will have far-reaching implications across the U.S. economy, the global steel market, as well as the automotive sector's evolution toward electrification.

