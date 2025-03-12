Will Trump's Tesla Endorsement Aid the Stock Amid Sales Slump?

Tesla TSLA, one of the world’s most well-known electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, has faced a significant drop in its stock price and sales, raising concerns among investors. The stock managed to rise 3.8% yesterday to close at $230.58, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s show of support for the company.

Over the past month, however, the company’s shares have fallen 35.3%, underperforming the Zacks Auto, Tires and Trucks sector’s decline of 21.8% and the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry’s decline of 32.6%. The S&P 500 index has lost 8.4% over the same time frame.

While President Trump has claimed that political boycotts against Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk by “radical left lunatics” are to blame, analysts have been pointing at declining sales, production concerns and broader economic uncertainties as the main drivers of its share price decline.

The President hosted a unique event on Tuesday, transforming the South Lawn of the White House into a temporary Tesla showroom, featuring five Tesla vehicles, including the widely-discussed Cybertruck, in a bold display of support for the billionaire entrepreneur. The event has garnered significant attention as it is highly unusual for a sitting president to endorse a private consumer product so publicly.

Trump’s Policies & Support Give Tesla a Competitive Edge

Trump has been publicly supporting Musk ever since the start of his term, recently even purchasing a red Tesla Model S himself at full price to show confidence in the company. He has described the ongoing boycotts against Tesla as “illegal,” despite legal precedent affirming Americans’ right to protest private businesses.

Trump’s economic policies, including the 25% tariffs on imported auto parts from Canada and Mexico, are also likely to aid Tesla by hurting its rivals. TSLA builds all the cars it sells in California and Texas, protecting it from the tariffs that can hugely disrupt its competitors’ supply chains and pump up costs.

The administration’s efforts to remove financial support for the construction of fast-charging stations for EVs have also been perceived as a move that can hurt companies aiming to compete with TSLA’s extensive network. Furthermore, Trump has been trying to cut down on the loans and subsidies that competitors like Ford and Rivian use to finance their EV and battery factories, a strategy again in favor of Tesla.

TSLA Faces Backlash, Global Sales Drop & Rising Competition

Musk, who has taken an active political role as the head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has become a rather polarizing figure, resulting in backlash from certain consumer groups and activists. At least 10 acts of vandalism against TSLA’s vehicles, dealerships or charging stations have been reported in recent weeks, highlighting the intensity of the adverse public reaction to Musk’s role in the federal government and thus impacting the Tesla brand’s public perception.

The company’s global sales data reflects this trend, with sales in China and Australia falling by 49.16% and 71.9%, respectively, in February 2025. In Germany, the drop was a massive 76.3% on a year-over-year basis, with a total of 1,592 units sold, even though the country saw a 30% year-over-year rise in overall EV sales in the month.

On the other hand, countermeasures from countries like Canada and China, in response to Trump’s tariffs, are expected to further affect TSLA’s sales in these countries. Chinese domestic EV manufacturers are posing tough competition to Tesla. BYD sold over 318,000 electric and hybrid cars last month, a whopping 161% increase from the same month last year.

What Do the Zacks Estimates for Tesla Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s first-quarter 2025 EPS is currently pegged at 59 cents, down 3.3% over the past 30 days and indicating year-over-year growth of 31.11%.

The consensus mark for Tesla’s full-year 2025 EPS is currently pegged at $2.99 and has moved north by 1.4% over the past 7 days. The figure suggests growth of 23.55% on a year-over-year basis.

Conclusion

The public endorsement and support of Tesla and Elon Musk by the sitting president of a democratic country is unprecedented and provides a significant advantage to the company. However, this support has come with intense backlash, which is understandable, as it raises ethical concerns about why the President is so openly supporting a private individual and whether such favoritism is appropriate.

This controversy, combined with declining sales and economic uncertainties, adds to Tesla’s challenges. The company’s future now hinges on its ability to navigate these issues while maintaining its position as a leader in the EV market.

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), implying that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Blue Bird BLBD, General Motors GM and Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP. BLBD, GM and ZAPP currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s fiscal 2025 EPS is currently pegged at $4, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggesting growth of 15.61% on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 earnings has moved north 0.5% over the past 7 days and suggests year-over-year growth of 8.68%. It is currently pegged at $11.52 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZAPP’s fiscal 2025 loss is currently pegged at 84 cents per share, and narrowed by half over the past 30 days. The figure suggests growth of 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

