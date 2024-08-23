Will A Trump-Vance Presidency Kill Student Loan Forgiveness?

We also explored how a Harris-Walz administration might approach student loans here.

With nearly 43 million Americans burdened by federal student loan debt, the debate over how lawmakers should address this issue is deeply polarized along party lines. While the Biden-Harris administration has made student loan forgiveness a policy priority, speculation grows about the future of student loans under a potential second Trump presidency.

While we don’t have a crystal ball, we spoke with political analysts and experts about what student loan forgiveness might look like under a second Trump presidency.

Most don’t forecast Republicans going against their status quo with student loan debt.

“I would fully expect things to go along the party lines: Democrats going for loan forgiveness and Republicans pushing against that,” said Jared Ashworth, assistant professor of economics at Pepperdine University.

Let’s dive into what could be ahead.

Expect Targeted Relief, Not Broad Student Loan Forgiveness

By examining Trump’s past actions and the broader Republican stance on student debt, along with what his vice presidential pick, J.D. Vance, has said on the topic, we can start to piece together a picture of what could happen should they take office in January.

Trump’s track record shows a preference for targeted student loan debt relief rather than sweeping forgiveness, and Vance has echoed similar sentiments, suggesting any forgiveness might be limited and focused. Experts reason that broad forgiveness would be unlikely under another Trump administration.

During his presidency, Trump didn’t pursue large-scale student loan forgiveness but did implement temporary relief measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, he signed the CARES Act, which paused federal student loan payments and waived interest—a measure later extended through executive action.

In 2022, Vance tweeted his opposition to broad student loan forgiveness. However, he has since supported debt relief in extreme cases, such as for parents who took out loans for children who became permanently disabled.

“Under Trump, the Republican stance on student loans is straightforward: they emphasize personal responsibility, believing if you took out the loan, you should pay it back,” says Rebecca Gill, associate professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “Many Republicans also see loan forgiveness as a handout and a way to game the system, despite the reality that not all education leads to jobs that can easily repay loans.”

Income-Driven Repayment Plans

When it comes to income-driven repayment options, Trump could support simplifying these plans and potentially reducing them to a single plan. Trump’s previous proposals included capping monthly payments at 12.5% of income and forgiving the balance after 15 years for undergraduate loans.

However, his plans might be less generous than those supported by Harris, which include backing President Biden’s 2021 plan for broad loan forgiveness and promoting the American Rescue Plan, which made forgiven student loan debt tax-free through 2025.

Higher Education Funding

If Trump is reelected, he could continue to reduce the federal government’s role in higher education funding. Based on his past actions, this could mean cutting back on programs that help students pay for college, like loan forgiveness and work-study programs, and pushing for stricter repayment terms on student loans.

While in office, Trump proposed cutting back on money the government spends on helping college students, including

Scrapping the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program—which helps those in public service, like teachers and nurses, get their loans forgiven after 10 years;

Ending subsidized federal student loans, which don’t accumulate interest while students are in school. This would make it pricier for many borrowers;

Cutting the work-study program, which helps students work their way through college, by $490 million. This was part of a bigger plan to save money by reducing spending on education and other areas.

Prediction: A Trump Administration Will Tighten Repayment Rules While Pulling Back Federal Aid

Ashworth says that part of the GOP’s reluctance to back student loan forgiveness programs is that Trump’s voters are less likely to have higher-ed diplomas.

Among Americans with a college degree, 61% supported Biden in 2020, according to Pew Research Center. In contrast, 53% of those without a college degree favored Trump.

“Investing six figures in education doesn’t always pay off, especially at the undergraduate level. While it might raise your wages slightly, the return on such a hefty investment often falls short,” Ashworth says. “So for Republicans, it’s tough to justify when you compare it to someone who skipped college, avoided that $150,000 debt, and now sees you asking for help to pay off your loans.”

A second Trump administration may focus on streamlining repayment plans without broad forgiveness and reducing the federal role in student loans and higher education financing.

