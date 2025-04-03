Markets

Will Trump Tariffs Impact Drug Prices and Healthcare Stocks?

April 03, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

How might the healthcare landscape be impacted by tariffs? Can consumers expect to see a rise in how much they are paying for pharmaceuticals? Learn more by watching the video below!

Stay up to date with the one-stop shop to track all the tariff and trade action from the Trump administration with the Tariff and Trade Investigation Tracker created by fellow Fool, Jack Caporal.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 824% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 164% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.