Will Trip.com Take Flight?

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the travel industry to a large extent. This includes hotels, airlines, and travel service providers.

Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) has also proved to be no exception to this. Shares of one-stop travel service provider Trip.com Group dropped 7.5% Thursday to close at $22.45, after the company continued to face challenges when it comes to global recovery of travel in Q3.

The company’s net revenues declined 2% year-over-year to $831 million, “primarily due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections in certain regions in China.” Trip.com reported a loss of RMB849 million ($131 million) in Q3, versus a net income of RMB1.6 billion in the same period last year.

James Liang, executive chairman of Trip.com commented, “We will continue to adopt a dual circulation strategy to focus on both the China domestic and the global travel markets, to keenly seize any opportunity amidst fast-changing market conditions.”

In Q3, the company’s revenues were hampered by rising COVID-19 cases in multiple Chinese provinces and natural disasters in China.

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee pointed out that while the company’s Q3 results came in “above expectations” mainly due to “prudent margin management," the analyst expects that near-term headwinds will remain.

Lee anticipates that Trip.com’s revenues in the fourth quarter will fall by 50% from FY19, against Street expectations of a decline of 39%.

This was also indicated by company management on its Q4 earnings call, when it stated that while hotel bookings in China saw an uptick in October, the rising COVID-19 cases starting from mid-October in China hampered travel. Hotel occupancy rates dropped between 30% and 40% in November, while air ticket passengers declined from 50% to 60%, versus the same period in 2019.

Another concern for the analyst is the muted recovery of outbound travel. Lee mentioned that as China continued to implement a “zero-tolerance” policy, he expects only limited openings of outbound travel. That is, outbound travel is likely to open mainly to Hong Kong in the second half of next year, followed by Macau in the third quarter of next year.

Lee added that recovery of outbound travel was important for TCOM’s profitability. While it represented only 25% of the company’s revenues pre-COVID, business margins were twice that of domestic travel.

The slower recovery of outbound travel is also likely to affect the company’s margins, and the analyst has projected an operating loss of RMB611 million for Trip.com in Q4, falling short of consensus expectation by RMB180 million.

Considering these near-term headwinds, the analyst reduced the price target from $42 to $35 (55.9% upside) on the stock. Lee still maintained his Buy rating, and “long-term view that TCOM is the best-in-class OTA [online travel agency] globally due to easing competitive pressures within China and outbound travel opportunities with limited competition.”

When it comes to the analyst consensus on the stock, other Wall Street analysts echo Lee and are bullish with a Strong Buy consensus rating. This rating is based on eight Buys and one Hold. The average Trip.com stock price prediction of $37.86 implies upside potential of 65.9% to current levels.

