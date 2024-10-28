Will Transocean and Seadrill Merge Amid Offshore Expansion?

According to reports, two of the largest offshore drillers, Transocean Ltd. RIG, based in Switzerland, and Seadrill Limited SDRL, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, are discussing a potential merger, which would help the companies capitalize on the recent rebound of the oil and gas exploration industry.

Following the news, shares of both companies moved higher, although they have experienced significant declines year to date.



Potential Impact of Rig’s Merger With SDRL

A merger between Transocean and Seadrill would not only enhance operational efficiency but also place the combined entity at the top of the competitive oil-field services market. The merger would help RIG, which currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold),amplify its strategy of growing the list of backlog work where it can use the world's most advanced rigs, positioning itself at the top for deepwater projects.

The potential merger aligns with the recent trends of consolidation in the offshore drilling market. Recently, Noble Corporation plc NE became the largest offshore driller after it acquired Diamond Offshore in 2024 and Maersk Drilling in 2022.

Offshore Exploration on the Rise

Recent discoveries in the offshore oil and gas sector reflect that offshore oil and gas exploration has grown at a fast pace in the recent past. A recent report informed that the deepwater exploration investment surpassed shale investment due to stable recovery rates, lower costs, greater potential of resources and longevity of assets. Examples of offshore investment include TotalEnergies SE’s TTE $10.5 billion Joint Venture Offshore Suriname and Exxon’s $10 billion project in Nigeria. Recent discoveries in the Gulf of Mexico and Namibia exemplify the future of the offshore market, which is capable of driving up demand for offshore oil field service contractors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double.

