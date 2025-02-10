Will Top-Line Improvement Benefit AppLovin's Q4 Earnings?

AppLovin Corporation APP is set to announce its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results on Feb. 12, after market close. The company is expected to report strong year-over-year revenue growth, primarily driven by the continued expansion of its Software Platform segment.

The consensus estimate for Software Platform revenues stands at $892.7 million, reflecting a substantial 54.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year. This surge is likely fueled by the company’s advanced AXON 2.0 technology, which enhances ad targeting and optimization. Meanwhile, the consensus projection for Apps revenue is $367.72 million, representing a slight decline of 1.8% year over year.

Overall, AppLovin’s total revenues are expected to reach $1.26 billion, indicating a robust 32.3% increase from the year-ago quarter, according to the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This strong top-line growth underscores the effectiveness of the company’s strategic expansion efforts, including acquisitions of gaming studios and innovations in AI-driven ad solutions.

Profitability is also anticipated to improve significantly. The consensus estimate for Software Platform’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $683.7 million, indicating remarkable 62.7% year-over-year growth. APP’s total adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise 35.5% year over year.

Earnings per share (EPS) are expected to show a massive 161.2% increase, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate at $1.28. These projections highlight AppLovin’s ability to capitalize on its technology-driven business model, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the digital advertising and gaming industries.

