Will Top-Line Improvement Benefit AppLovin's Q2 Earnings?

AppLovin Corporation APP is set to announce its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug 6, after the bell. The company is expected to report strong year-over-year revenue growth, primarily driven by the strength of its Advertising segment.

The consensus estimate for the Advertising revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating 72% year-over-year growth. This surge is likely to have been fueled by the company’s advanced Axon 2 technology, which enhances ad targeting and optimization. Since its debut, Axon 2 has radically enhanced AppLovin’s ad performance, helping to quadruple advertising spend on its platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s total revenues is expected to reach $1.21 billion, indicating a robust 12.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.

Profitability is also anticipated to have improved significantly. The consensus estimate for Advertising’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $1000 million, implying 92.3% year-over-year growth. Earnings per share are expected to show a massive 123.6% increase, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate at $1.99. These projections highlight AppLovin’s ability to capitalize on its technology-driven business model, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the digital advertising and gaming industries.

APP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

