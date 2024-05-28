Will Top-Line Improvement Aid UiPath's (PATH) Q1 Earnings?

UiPath Inc. PATH is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 29, after the bell.

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by its strong business model that ensures efficient delivery of its end-to-end automation platform services. Product excellence and customer growth have been helping the company and we expect these to continue.

UiPath's products have been instrumental in the evolution of its platform, distinguishing it from competitors and bridging AI and automation to achieve tangible outcomes. This platform also empowers the company to secure larger, more strategic deals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $332.8 million, indicating 15% year-over-year growth.

UiPath, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

UiPath, Inc. revenue-ttm | UiPath, Inc. Quote

Revenue growth, expense management and operating discipline have positively impacted the bottom line in the quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating no change when compared with the year ago actual figure.

UiPath carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

Omnicom OMC reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.

