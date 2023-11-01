Will Top-Line Improvement Aid Palantir's (PLTR) Q3 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR will report third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 2, before the bell.

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by healthy business from existing, as well as new customers, strengthening both Government and Commercial segments. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues stands at $555 million, indicating 16.1% growth from the year-ago reported quarter.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Government revenues is pegged at $317 million, indicating 15.7% year-over-year growth. Palantir’s expanding work with the U.K. government is likely to have significantly benefited the Government segment in the quarter.

The consensus mark for Commercial revenues is pegged at $317 million, indicating 16.2% year-over-year growth. These revenues are likely to have benefited from contributions from new as well as existing customers and expansions. Palantir’s commercial business has been delivering promptly on the back of a rapidly growing customer count through events like AIPCon and direct customer referrals to their network. The company has also witnessed growth across multiple industries.

PLTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

