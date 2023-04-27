Will Top-Line Growth Benefit HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 33.73%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.56%, on average. The company is undertaking steady investment initiatives to incorporate advance technology such as AI to develop innovative solutions. The Cambridge, MA-based marketing and sales application provider is likely to have recorded higher revenues year over year, backed by its strategy of innovation and positive demand trends for its software solutions.

Factors at Play

In the first quarter, HubSpot unveiled two new AI-powered tools — Content Assistant and ChatSpot.ai — designed to save customers’ time and enhance their ability to connect with their audiences. Launched in public alpha, ChatSpot.ai leverages a natural language chat-based interface to allow users to perform a variety of tasks. These include adding contacts and companies to HubSpot's CRM, creating custom reports and drafting personalized sales emails.



Content Assistant is designed to help marketing and sales teams build and share high-quality, creative content quickly and easily. The Content Assistant simplify and streamline content marketing operations, saving team’s valuable time and energy by consolidating all their content marketing efforts into one place. Currently available in private beta, this tool offers multiple options and can help in writing content for various platforms, such as blog posts, landing pages, website pages, sales and marketing emails. Such initiatives are likely to have supported sales growth during the quarter.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $475 million, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $396 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 82 cents, indicating growth from 54 cents reported in the prior year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict earnings beat for HubSpot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -12.52% with the former pegged at 72 cents and the latter at 82 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

HubSpot, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

HubSpot, Inc. price-eps-surprise | HubSpot, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: HubSpot currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post a beat this season:



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS is set to release quarterly numbers on May 8. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Earnings ESP for Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is +3.06% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report first quarter numbers on May 2.



The Earnings ESP for Splunk Inc. SPLK is +12.76% and it sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on May 24.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.