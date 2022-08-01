Will Top-Line Contraction Affect Qorvo (QRVO) Q1 Earnings?

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.1%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.



The Greensboro, NC-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Qorvo introduced a combined solution for addressing the critical challenges of 32x32 and 64x64 massive MIMO radios. This solution reduces the radio's weight and volume by leveraging high-efficiency power amplifiers, making massive MIMO radios more practical while saving electricity consumption to improve the overall power efficiency.



Qorvo also launched a 20W GaN-on-SiC power amplifier for defense and commercial satellite applications, including low earth orbit constellations. The product reportedly offers twice the power of competing power amplifiers for wide bandwidth multi-carrier high data throughput satellite applications. Such state-of-the-art products are likely to have aided its performance in the quarter.



However, macroeconomic woes, dollar strength and high concentration risks are likely to have eroded margins. Qorvo operates in a competitive landscape that is becoming more complex with low barriers to entry. As each player strives to win designs to have a greater pie in the market, the battle gets murkier.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1,027 million, which indicates a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1,110 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at $2.12, suggesting a decline from $2.83 recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Qorvo in the fiscal first quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is perfectly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +0.41%, with the former pegged at $2.13 and the latter at $2.14. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Qorvo, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Qorvo, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Qorvo has a Zacks Rank #3.

