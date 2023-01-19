Will Top-Line Contraction Affect Intel (INTC) Q4 Earnings?

Intel Corporation INTC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 73.5%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%, on average.



The Santa Clara, CA-based semiconductor company is expected to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues due to a fall in sales in the Client Computing Group and Datacenter and AI Group.

Factors at Play

In the fourth quarter, Intel unveiled the 2023 version of the oneAPI tools that support the upcoming 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, Xeon CPU Max Series and Data Center GPUs. In addition to improved performance and productivity enhancements, the tools offer support for new Codeplay plug-ins that make it easier for developers to write SYCL code for non-Intel GPU architectures. This is likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



During the to-be-reported quarter, Intel Foundry Services added features to its design ecosystem Accelerator program to enable assured chip design and production on advanced process technologies and meet the stringent design and production requirements of national security applications. This is likely to have generated incremental revenues in the quarter.



However, dwindling PC sales, supply chain adversities and an uncertain macroeconomic environment might have weighed on the company’s top-line performance. In addition, Intel is witnessing intensifying competition in the server, storage and networking markets.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $14,489 million, which indicates a decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $19,532 million. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share stands at 20 cents, suggesting a sharp fall from $1.09 reported in the prior year.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Intel this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -19.14%, with the former pegged at 16 cents and the latter at 20 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Intel Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Intel Corporation price-eps-surprise | Intel Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Intel currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.