Will Tokenized Deposits & Staking Boost WFC & BNY's Growth Prospects?

Wells Fargo & Company WFC and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation BNY are expanding their digital assets capabilities as they move beyond their traditional crypto custody into blockchain-based financial services.

Wells Fargo has announced tokenized deposits for corporate clients to enable real-time on-chain payments and settlements, while BNY has partnered with Galaxy Digital GLXY to add staking to its Digital Asset Custody platform. Although the initiatives target different areas of digital finance, they reflect a broader shift among large banks toward integrating blockchain technology into core financial services. As institutional demand for digital asset solutions continues to grow, both banks are expanding their service offerings to address evolving client needs and position themselves for long-term growth.

For Wells Fargo, the initiative is expected to enhance treasury management through programmable payments enabled by smart contracts, allowing funds to be released based on predefined conditions. The bank is also participating in a shared tokenized deposit network with JPMorgan, Bank of America and Citigroup through The Clearing House, aimed at enabling 24/7 blockchain-based payments, real-time liquidity management and cross-border settlements. The tokenized deposits solution retains the same regulatory protections and deposit insurance eligibility as the bank’s existing deposit products, allowing clients to benefit from blockchain-based functionality within the regulated banking system.

Meanwhile, BNY has partnered with Galaxy Digital to integrate staking into its Digital Asset Custody platform, combining custody and staking under a single institutional servicing model, subject to regulatory approval. Galaxy Digital will also serve as a design partner to enhance the bank’s blockchain infrastructure. The collaboration also builds on BNY's June 2026 partnership expansion with Circle Internet Group to support USDC on its Digital Asset Custody platform, reinforcing the bank's focus on institutional digital finance.

Although these initiatives are unlikely to materially affect near-term financial performance, they demonstrate the WFC and BNY’s commitment to evolving alongside changing market dynamics. Continued investment in innovative financial solutions could help strengthen customer relationships, broaden fee-generating opportunities, and support sustainable long-term growth as the financial services industry undergoes digital transformation.

Comparing Stock Performance: WFC vs. BNY

Over the past year, shares of Wells Fargo have risen 13.4%, significantly trailing the 55.8% increase recorded by BNY.



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Bank of New York Mellon Corporation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Wells Fargo carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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