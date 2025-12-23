Will TJX's Treasure-Hunt Appeal Boost Traffic This Holiday Season?

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is leaning on a key strength of its business, the treasure-hunt shopping experience, during the holiday season. On its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management said the company is starting the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid footing, supported by strong access to branded merchandise. This positioning allows TJX to keep stores well stocked with appealing items, an important factor during a busy gift-buying period.

A key element behind potential traffic gains is the pace at which new products reach stores and online. TJX plans to introduce fresh selections several times a week throughout the holiday period. This steady rotation means shoppers are unlikely to see the same assortment twice, creating a natural incentive for repeat visits as customers return to see what’s new. This sense of discovery remains central to TJX’s appeal, particularly for holiday shoppers searching for distinctive gifts.

Management also highlighted that TJX does not depend on event-driven promotions to attract customers. Instead, shoppers can expect compelling prices every day, eliminating the need to wait for sales. This approach may increase urgency, as customers recognize that appealing items may not be available on a future visit.

In addition, TJX plans to offer a broad assortment of giftable merchandise across multiple brands and price ranges. Management indicated that this approach is intended to address different shopper budgets during the holiday period. The company has also launched holiday marketing efforts across various channels to maintain brand awareness. Together, these elements reflect management’s view that the treasure-hunt format may encourage shopper visits during the holiday season.

How TJX Stacks Up Against WMT and DLTR

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is aiming to drive traffic this holiday season by emphasizing value and assortment breadth. Walmart continues to rely on everyday low pricing, a strong private-label portfolio and regular assortment refresh across stores and online to encourage repeat visits. Management on the third quarter of fiscal 2026earnings callhas highlighted healthy inventory levels and an expanded range of giftable merchandise, positioning Walmart to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is sharpening its value proposition through an expanded multi-price assortment and frequent product newness. Dollar Tree is emphasizing discovery, convenience and clean inventory levels to encourage repeat store visits. Management on the third quarter of fiscal 2025earnings callhas highlighted strong seasonal execution and broader appeal across income cohorts, positioning Dollar Tree to attract value-focused shoppers seeking affordability and variety.

TJX’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of The TJX Companies have gained 5.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TJX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09X, up from the industry’s average of 29.54X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 8.9%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TJX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

