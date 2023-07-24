Will Titanium Technologies Unit Hurt Chemours (CC) Q2 Earnings?

The Chemours Company CC is scheduled to come up with second-quarter 2023 results after the bell on Jul 27. The company is expected to have faced headwinds from slow demand recovery in the Titanium Technologies segment in the second quarter. Weaker year-over-year volumes in this unit due to demand softness are likely to have been a drag on its performance in the quarter.

Weak Demand to Dent Titanium Technologies

Chemours’ Titanium Technologies segment, which accounted for about half of its overall revenues in 2022, is hamstrung by slow demand recovery. This is expected to have weighed on the segment’s results in the June quarter. Softer demand in most regions is expected to have hurt the division’s sales, offsetting the favorable impact of price increase actions to offset cost inflation.

While destocking in China and Europe has largely ended, the pace of demand recovery is expected to have been modest in the quarter to be reported, given the weak global economic recovery and continued macroeconomic uncertainties. CC is also likely to have witnessed some customer destocking in North America in the quarter. This is expected to have adversely impacted volumes on a year-over-year basis in the Titanium Technologies segment in the second quarter.



Weaker performance in Titanium Technologies is expected to have offset continued momentum in the Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment on strong adoption of the Opteon platform as well as improved demand for high-value products in the Advanced Performance Materials segment.



Our estimate for second-quarter sales for the Titanium Technologies unit stands at $784.1 million, suggesting a 19% year-over-year decline.

Overall Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter consolidated revenues for Chemours is currently pegged at $1,747 million, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. The consensus estimate for earnings is $1.09, which indicates a 42.3% decline from the prior-year reported number.

Zacks Model

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chemours this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earning beat.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Chemours is -3.21%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Chemours currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

