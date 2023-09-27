Will Ticket Revenues Drive Carnival's (CCL) Q3 Earnings?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29. The company is likely to benefit from robust passenger ticket revenues. CCL has exhibited a solid performance in the past six months, with this stock rising 47.5% and outperforming the industry’s 5% growth.

Robust Passenger Ticket Revenues to Drive Performance in Q3

CCL’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is expected to benefit from strong passenger ticket revenues. It is likely to have experienced an increase in booking activities, a favorable pricing environment and successful capacity-generation efforts, all of which are positive factors.



Additionally, the company's performance in the quarter to be reported is likely to have been boosted by strong demand and improved onboard spending. With strength and diversity of its brands and itineraries, CCL boasts a broader passenger base among potential and repeat cruise vacationers.



Our model predicts passenger ticket revenues to surge 68.3% year over year to $4,367.8 million. Per our model, revenues from North America, Europe, Australia and Other will jump 45.6%, 32.9%, 489.6% and 687.9% year over year to $4,008.5 million, $1,934.8 million, $436.3 million and $173.3 million, respectively.



Overall Q3 Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 75 cents per share, indicating 229.3% growth year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.71 billion, suggesting a 55.8% year-over-year jump.



CCL currently carries a Zacks rank #3 (Hold).

