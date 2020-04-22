Will These Pharma Stocks Hit Or Miss Trial Goals? (ITRM, STRO, ENTA)

(RTTNews) - In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of pharma companies have postponed new study starts and have paused enrollment/screening in their clinical trials. However, companies that have completed an analysis of their trial data are sticking to the timeline of reporting the results. The annual meetings like the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) have switched to a virtual format.

Let's take a look at the biotech/pharma companies that are slated to report clinical trial results this quarter.

1. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose lead investigational antibiotic is Sulopenem, in oral and IV formulations.

A phase III trial of oral Sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, dubbed SURE 1, and a phase III trial of oral and IV Sulopenem in complicated urinary tract infections, dubbed SURE 2, are underway.

Catalysts due:

Topline data from the SURE 1 and SURE 2 trials are expected early this quarter.

Cash position:

The Company, which ended the year 2019 with cash of $4.8 million, raised gross proceeds of $51.6 million in a public offering in January.

ITRM has traded in a range of $1.40 to $8.45 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $2.72, up 5.62%.

2. Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO)

Sutro Biopharma is a clinical-stage company focusing primarily on next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, say antibody conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine derivatives.

The Company's lead assets include STRO-002, which is under a phase I trial in patients with Ovarian and Endometrial cancers, and STRO-001, which is under a phase I patients with Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

STRO-002 is a potential antibody-drug conjugate directed against folate receptor-alpha (FolRa), which is highly expressed in ovarian cancer while STRO-001 is a potential ADC directed against CD74, which is highly expressed in many B cell malignancies.

Catalyst due:

The updated dose-escalation safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase I study of STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer are expected to be presented as a virtual poster at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting on April 27, at 8 a.m. EDT.

The initial safety and efficacy data from the trial were presented last October. According to the trial results reported then, STRO-002 was well tolerated in patients with advanced relapsed and refractory ovarian cancer and demonstrated preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity. There were no dose-limiting toxicities in the heavily pre-treated patients.

Cash position:

The Company ended the year 2019 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $133.5 million.

STRO has traded in a range of $6.00 to $12.75 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $10.80, up 7.36%.

3. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)

Enanta Pharma is developing drugs for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

The Company's most advanced clinical program is EDP-305, under a phase II study in primary biliary cholangitis, a chronic liver disease, dubbed INTREPID.

Catalyst due:

Data from the INTREPID study is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Cash position:

The Company had cash and marketable securities of $414.7 million at year-end 2019.

ENTA has traded in a range of $38.40 to $101.27 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $53.16, down 4.10%.

