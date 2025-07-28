Will These 5 Pharma/Biotech Bigwigs Surpass Q2 Earnings Forecasts?

The second-quarter 2025 reporting cycle for the Medical sector is about to pick up pace this week, as most firms are slated to share their earnings results over the next two weeks. The sector mainly comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The earnings season for the drug and biotech sector kicked off around mid-July when bellwether Johnson & Johnson reported strong second-quarter results, beating estimates for earnings and sales. J&J consequently raised its total revenue expectation as well as its adjusted earnings expectation for the year.

Among other pharma bigwigs, Novartis beat second-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, driven by a year-over-year increase in sales of key drugs. Based on strong momentum, Novartis raised its annual guidance for core operating income. Roche also posted solid growth in the first half of 2025 as high demand for key drugs like Phesgo (breast cancer), Xolair (food allergies), Hemlibra (hemophilia A), Vabysmo (severe eye diseases) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of July 23, 15% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 27.2% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. Of these, 88.9% outperformed earnings estimates, while 100% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 0.4% year over year, while revenues increased 10.2%. Overall, second-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to increase 0.9%, while sales are expected to rise 7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Merck MRK, AstraZeneca AZN, Bristol Myers BMY, AbbVie ABBV and Moderna MRNA are all slated to release theirquarterly results this week. Let us see how these biotech/pharma companies are likely to have performed in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Merck

Merck has an encouraging earnings track record. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.82%. In the last reported quarter, MRK beat earnings estimates by 3.26%.

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Merck has an Earnings ESP of -0.18% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRK’s earnings is pegged at $2.01 per share. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Merck’s top-line growth in the second quarter is likely to have been driven by higher sales of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda, attributable to additional indications and patient demand.

Merck is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on July 29.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca has a mixed earnings track recordover the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on one occasion. On average, AZN registered an earnings surprise of 4.24% in the last four quarters. In the last reported quarter, AstraZeneca beat earnings estimates by 12.73%.

AstraZeneca has an Earnings ESP of -0.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZN’s earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share.

Sales of AstraZeneca’s key medicines, mainly cancer drugs — Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi — and diabetes medicine Farxiga, are expected to have driven the company’s top line in the second quarter, backed by strong demand trends.

AstraZeneca is scheduled to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on July 29.

Bristol Myers

Bristol Myers has an excellent earnings track record. BMY’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.16%. In the last reported quarter, Bristol Myers’ earnings surpassed estimates by 19.21%.

Bristol Myers has an Earnings ESP of -7.92% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMY’s earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share.

Bristol Myers’ revenues in the second quarter of 2025 are likely to have been impacted by a decline in sales from its legacy drugs, which include Eliquis, Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane, among others. However, the expected decline is likely to have been partially offset by an increase in the sales of BMY’s growth products like Opdivo, Yervoy, Reblozyl, Breyanzi, Zeposia, Opdualag and others.

Bristol Myers is slated to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on July 31.

AbbVie

AbbVie has an impeccable earnings track record to date. ABBV’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.55%. In the last reported quarter, AbbVie’s earnings beat estimates by 2.93%.

AbbVie has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBV’s earnings is pegged at $2.89 per share.

AbbVie’s top line is expected to have been driven by robust sales of key drugs Rinvoq, Skyrizi, Venclexta and Vraylar, coupled with significant contributions from newer drugs, namely Ubrelvy, Elahere, Epkinly and Qulipta.

ABBV is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results on July 31, before the opening bell.

Moderna

Moderna has an excellent earnings track record. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 31.60%. In the last reported quarter, MRNA beat earnings estimates by 13.70%.

Moderna has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present, indicating a positive surprise this time around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRNA’s loss per share is pegged at $2.99.

Moderna’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have been driven by sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. However, with declining demand for COVID-related products, investors are advised to focus more on updates regarding the company’s broader pipeline.

Moderna is slated to release its quarterly earnings results before the opening bell on Aug. 1.

