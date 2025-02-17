Will These 5 Biotech Stocks Surpass Q4 Earnings Forecast?

The fourth-quarter 2024 earnings season for the Medical sector is in full swing this week. The sector mainly comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. All bigwigs have already reported results. The earnings season for the drug and biotech sector kicked off around late January when bellwether Johnson & Johnson reported strong fourth-quarter results, beating estimates for earnings and sales. Most companies have surpassed estimates this time around. Among the large caps, Eli Lilly also beat estimates for earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. LLY’s arch-rival, Novo Nordisk, posted an earnings and sales beat this time around as well, mainly driven by higher GLP-1 sales.

Per the Earnings Trends report, as of Feb. 12, 72.1% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 91.4% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. Of these, 81.8% surpassed earnings estimates, while 79.5% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 16.9% year over year, while revenues rose 10.1%. Overall, fourth-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to increase 13.4%, while sales are expected to rise 9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM, Halozyme Therapeutics HALO, Amicus Therapeutics FOLD, BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN and Insmed INSM are all slated to release theirquarterly results later this week.

Let’s see how these biotech/pharma companies are likely to have performed in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome has an impeccable earnings track recordover the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 14.09%. In the last reported quarter, Axsome beat the earnings estimate by 2.9%.

For the quarter to be reported, Axsome has an Earnings ESP of -7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXSM’s loss per share is pegged at $1.

Axsome’s revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from the strong sales of its two marketed products, Auvelity (AXS-05) for major depressive disorder and Sunosi (solriamfetol) for narcolepsy. In January 2025, the FDA approved Symbravo (meloxicam and rizatriptan) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. Investors can expect an update from the company regarding the commercialization plans for Symbravo.

AXSM is slated to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18, before market open.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme has a mixed earnings surprise history over the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched on one occasion. On average, HALO registered an earnings surprise of 14.86% in the last four quarters. In the last reported quarter, Halozyme beat earnings estimates by 28.28%.

For the quarter to be reported, Halozyme has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALO’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.16.

Halozyme’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have been driven by higher royalty payments from Roche for Phesgo and from JNJ for subcutaneous Darzalex due to robust demand. Additionally, increased collaboration revenues and incremental sales of HALO’s two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and Xyosted, are expected to have contributed to the top line.

Halozyme is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 18, after market close.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus has a mixed earnings track recordover the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters, missing the mark on one occasion. On average, FOLD registered an earnings surprise of 27.09% in the last four quarters. In the last reported quarter, Amicus beat earnings estimates by 25%.

For the quarter to be reported, Amicus has an Earnings ESP of -16.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOLD’s earnings per share is pegged at 10 cents.

Amicus’ revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 is likely to have been driven by the continued strong global demand for its Fabry disease drug, Galafold. Incremental revenues from sales of its late-onset Pompe disease combo drug, Pombiliti + Opfolda, are expected to have boosted the top line.

FOLD is slated to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 19, before market open.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin has an impeccable earnings track recordover the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 28.7%. In the last reported quarter, BMRN beat the earnings estimate by 16.67%.

For the quarter to be reported, BioMarin has an Earnings ESP of -1.48% and a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMRN’s earnings per share is pegged at 73 cents.

Sales of BioMarin’s achondroplasia drug, Voxzogo, are likely to have been the primary contributor to the company’s top line, driven by strong demand. Increased sales of BMRN’s other marketed products, Vimizim, Naglazyme, Palynziq, Roctavian and Aldurazyme, are likely to have boosted revenues. However, the growth potential is expected to have been partially offset by lower Kuvan sales.

BMRN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 19, after market close.

Insmed

Insmed has a disappointing earnings track recordover the trailing four quarters. The company’s earnings beat estimates once in the last four quarters, missing the mark on the other three occasions. On average, INSM registered a negative earnings surprise of 16.48% in the last four quarters. In the last reported quarter, Insmed missed earnings estimates by 6.72%.

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Insmed this time around as the company has an Earnings ESP of +1.62% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSM’s loss per share is pegged at $1.15.

Revenues in the fourth quarter are expected to have been driven entirely by the sale of its only marketed drug, Arikayce, which is approved for treating refractory mycobacterium avium complex. The drug has been witnessing continued growth in demand across all marketed regions in the last few quarters.

INSM is set to report quarterly results on Feb. 20, before market open.

