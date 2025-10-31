Will These 4 Semiconductor Stocks Beat Forecasts in Q3 Earnings?

Semiconductor companies are likely to have witnessed strong performance driven by the continuous growth of the global semiconductor market, which showed 21.7% year-to-year rise in sales in August 2025, reaching $64.9 billion during the month, per the latest report of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Companies in the semiconductor industry are likely to have gained from the robust sales growth across a wide range of products, including microprocessors, microcontrollers, memory chips, RFID modules, power management ICs, digital signal processors, security authentication modules, optical chips, edge AI controllers, and advanced driver assistance systems, among others.

The rise in microchip sales is driven by their growing demand by hyperscalers, cloud service providers, telecom, artificial intelligence, and data center customers who are dedicating a significant part of their capital expenditure to acquire more powerful chips. As these AI-based companies and hyperscalers proliferate, the semiconductor companies are likely to benefit from this growth.

Inventory normalization among industrial and automotive customers is expected to have driven sales, particularly due to the strength in the Chinese electric vehicle market. Semiconductor manufacturers are also likely to benefit from increased sales and improved margins as easing inflation reduces pricing pressure in the to-be-reported quarter.

Amid the ongoing situation, investors interested in the semiconductor industry are eagerly awaiting the earnings releases of players like Lattice Semiconductor LSCC, Magnachip Semiconductor MX, Navitas Semiconductor NVTS and ON Semiconductor ON, scheduled to be released on Nov. 3.

Our quantitative model predicts an earnings beat for a company if it has a positiveEarnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This combination increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with ourEarnings ESP Filter.

Let’s delve deeper.

Lattice Semiconductor will report third-quarter 2025 results. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while matching the same on three occasions, the average negative surprise being 5.26%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LSCC this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSCC’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $132.9 million, which indicates a 4.63% increase from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 28 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.

Magnachip Semiconductor is set to report third-quarter 2025 results. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 38.9%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for MX this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MX’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $46 million, which indicates a 30.8% decline from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 8 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 76.5% year over year.

Navitas Semiconductor is set to release its third-quarter 2025 results. It matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 0.00%. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NVTS this earnings season, as it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVTS’ revenues is pegged at $10.1 million, which indicates a 53.4% decline from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of 5 cents per share, which has narrowed from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents.

ON Semiconductor is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings. Its earnings estimates surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 1.3%. However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ON this earnings season as it has an Earnings ESP of -2.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ON’s revenues is pegged at $1.52 million, which indicates a 14% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 39.4%.

