Will These 3 Insurance Stocks Insure a Q2 Earnings Beat?

As second-quarter 2026 earnings continue to roll in, the insurance sector is emerging as one of the early bright spots. Industry leaders Marsh, AON and Hartford have already cleared the bar, reporting results that topped expectations and offering investors a constructive read on the industry's health.

Attention now turns to the next batch of earnings from Aflac Incorporated AFL, American International Group, Inc. AIG and Octave Specialty Group, Inc. OSG — all scheduled to report tomorrow. Before diving into company-specific expectations, it’s important to understand the broader industry trends likely to influence these outcomes.

The insurance space belongs to the Finance sector (one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification), whose overall earnings are projected to jump 22.9% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to grow 12%, as indicated by our latest Earnings Preview.

Factors Likely to Shape Insurers’ Performance in Q2

Stable demand across life, health and specialty insurance products is expected to have supported premium growth in the second quarter. Strong policy retention, new business generation and product diversification likely helped insurers offset a competitive pricing environment. In general, the insurers are expected to have witnessed net investment income growth in the second quarter as higher-yielding assets continue replacing lower-yielding securities.

Improving underwriting discipline is likely to have remained a key earnings driver during the quarter. Per Marsh Global Insurance Market Index, global commercial insurance rates declined 6% in the second quarter of 2026, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of reductions and extending favorable conditions for buyers across most regions and major product lines.

Continued focus on cost controls, automation and digital transformation is expected to have aided operating margins. Insurers investing in technology and streamlining operations were likely better positioned to manage inflationary cost pressures and improve profitability.

Per Gallagher Re’s Natural Catastrophe and Climate Report, economic losses during the first half of 2026 were the lowest since 2020, while insured losses were also the lowest since 2019. The report adds that the second quarter marked the fifth straight quarter without a major catastrophe producing more than $10 billion in insured losses, underscoring a relatively benign loss environment for insurers.

Against this backdrop, investors will be watching whether Aflac, American International and Octave Specialty can build on the industry's strong start to the earnings season.

What’s in Store for AFL, AIG & OSG on Aug. 6?

Our proprietary model clearly indicates that a company needs to have the right combination of two key elements — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Now let’s find out how the following three companies are placed ahead of their June-quarter earnings release tomorrow.

Aflac: Aflac’s second-quarter results are likely to benefit from continued growth in net earned premiums in the Aflac U.S. unit, driven by higher sales. The metric indicates a 2.2% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for adjusted revenues in the Aflac U.S. segment signals 2.2% growth from the year-ago level. The total benefit-to-premium ratio for Aflac Japan stands at 61.7, down from 66.5 in the year-ago period. However, the upside is expected to be partly offset by reduced adjusted revenues in the Aflac Japan segment and lower net investment income. The consensus mark indicates a 15.1% decline in net investment income in the second quarter. (Read more: Can Better Japan Profitability Support Aflac's Q2 Earnings Beat?)

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings and top line is pegged at $1.77 per share and $4.2 billion, respectively, indicating an earnings decline of 0.6% and a revenue decrease of 7.7% from the corresponding year-ago quarter’s readings. AFL’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 7.9%.

Aflac Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Aflac Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Aflac Incorporated Quote

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Aflac this time around, as the stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.90% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

American International: AIG’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have been supported by 7.7% year-over-year growth in net premiums earned in the General Insurance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the General Insurance underwriting income indicates a 0.4% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the General Insurance adjusted pre-tax income indicates a rise of 0.6% year over year. However, the estimate for net investment income predicts a 33.1% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for loss ratio is pegged at 59.69%, up from the year-ago level of 58.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings and top line is pegged at $1.89 per share and $7.3 billion, respectively, indicating an earnings growth of 4.4% and a revenue increase of 6.3% from the corresponding year-ago quarter’s readings. AIG’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.1%.

American International Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American International Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American International Group, Inc. Quote

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AIG this time around. This is because the stock currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.12% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Octave Specialty: OSG’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have benefited from higher net premiums earned, commissions, and servicing and other fees. Net premiums earned likely increased on the growth of new and existing programs, including programs carrying higher retention ratios. Octave Specialty’s continued emphasis on expanding products and geographic reach, increasing cross-selling, strengthening carrier relationships and enhancing its digital data infrastructure likely supported second-quarter performance. However, net investment income likely declined because of lower yields on corporate short-term investments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter earnings stands at a loss of 1 cent per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 95.5%. OSG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 464.4%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $81 million, signaling a 47.4% increase.

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Octave Specialty Group, Inc. Quote

However, our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Octave Specialty this time around, as the stock has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Octave Specialty Group, Inc. (OSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.