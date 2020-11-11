Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check Before 2021?

Image source: Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has been raging for about eight months now, and Americans are feeling the pain. Numerous small businesses have already closed their doors permanently, big-name retailers have filed for bankruptcy left and right. And the jobless rate, though lower than it was back in April, is still notably high.

This is why so many Americans are still hoping for a second stimulus check. Initially, lawmakers were pushing for a relief package before the November election, but that clearly didn't happen. However, the election has passed and the results are in. Which begs the question: Will Americans be in line for a second stimulus check this year, or will they have to wait until 2021 to get that added relief?

Second stimulus check unlikely

It's possible that a second stimulus check could still go out before 2020 winds down -- but it's pretty unlikely. The reason? Lawmakers still have to go back to the drawing board and hammer out a relief deal everyone agrees on. And so far, that's proven difficult.

Republicans and Democrats have been duking it out on a number of key stimulus features, including:

Boosted unemployment

State and local aid

The size of the aid package itself

The good news is that both sides seem to agree that a second stimulus check is in order. But that's just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

It could still very well take weeks for lawmakers to come to terms on a new agreement, and from there, the IRS will need a few weeks to distribute that money to the public. Given that we're practically in mid-November, there's only a pretty slim chance of a second stimulus check this year. At this point, those in need of that money would be better served assuming it won't come until 2021.

Staying afloat in the interim

Since a second direct stimulus payment is unlikely in the next six to seven weeks, it makes sense to examine your finances and figure out how you'll cover your bills. If you have any money in an emergency fund, don't hesitate to tap your savings account -- that's what it's there for. You should also explore options for borrowing money affordably. If you're a homeowner, that could mean taking out a home equity loan or line of credit. If not, you could apply for a personal loan. You may also qualify for a coronavirus hardship loan, so if you're in a temporary bind it might pay to investigate those.

Americans need a second stimulus check to keep up with their bills and pump money back into the economy and aid its recovery. Former Vice President and current President Elect Joe Biden himself has developed a stimulus deal that includes a second round of those payments. But to be clear, President Donald Trump also backed similar deals that call for these checks -- and it did not help the deal to pass the Senate. Hopefully, with the election out of the way, lawmakers can now focus on reaching an agreement and delivering that relief sooner rather than later.

Our credit card expert uses this card, and it could earn you $1,148 (seriously)

As long as you pay them off each month, credit cards are a no-brainer for savvy Americans. They protect against fraud far better than debit cards, help raise your credit score, and can put hundreds (or thousands!) of dollars in rewards back in your pocket each year.

But with so many cards out there, you need to choose wisely. This top-rated card offers the ability to pay 0% interest on purchases until late 2021, has some of the most generous cash back rewards we’ve ever seen (up to 5%!), and somehow still sports a $0 annual fee.

That’s why our expert – who has reviewed hundreds of cards – signed up for this one personally. Click here to get free access to our expert’s top pick.

The Motley Fool owns and recommends MasterCard and Visa, and recommends American Express. We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.