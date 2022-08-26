Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day 2022? Stand By

Amazon Prime’s frenzied yearly Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be breaking with tradition and having two Amazon Prime days in different parts of the year, seeking a pre-holiday bottom line boost and adding another benefit for Prime members tired of seeing their perks slashed.

Multiple outlets are reporting Amazon is asking vendors to come up with lightning deals – popular items sold at a deep discount for a limited time – that could be attached to a “Prime Fall” event in October (Amazon has not announced a second Prime Day event for 2022).

That would schedule a huge online Amazon sales event dangerously close to its retail competitors’ all-important holiday shopping season.

It wouldn’t be the first time Amazon held a Prime Day in October. Amazon was forced to move its typically-in-the-summer Prime Day to October in 2020. Pandemic demands and supply chain issues forced that move. Since then, Amazon has moved Amazon Prime Day back to summer. It was held in July this year. Amazon reported Amazon Prime Day 2022 was its biggest ever, although it did not release specifics (Adobe Digital Economy Index reported overall online sales during the two-day event were $12 billion, up from $11 billion on the same two days of Amazon Prime Day 2021).

If a second Amazon Prime Day stays true to form, expect Amazon’s proprietary electronics (including smart home devices, Fire TV, Echo and Blink devices) to be top sellers, along with beauty products, other personal care items, vacuums and clothes. Amazon said those were the top sellers during the July Amazon Prime Days.

