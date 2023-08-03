Will There be a Recession in 2023?

(1:30) - Breaking Down The Employment Data: What Does It Mean For Investors?

(10:15) - What Could Push The Market Into A Recession?

(19:30) - Where Should Investors Being Looking To Invest Right Now?

(31:40) - Episode Roundup: AIRR, URI, HRI, MTZ, TPC, DHI, IP, WGO, WHR

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #368 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, and economist, John Blank, to discuss their favorite topic: will there be a recession this year?

It has been a while since John sat down on the podcast to talk about the economy. He was last on in March 2023, when the banking crisis was ongoing. Back then, neither John nor Tracey saw an imminent recession. What about now?

Yes, or No, on a Recession This Year?

The employment data is still not signaling a recession. The latest BLS employment report, for June 2023, came in with a 3.6% unemployment rate and the weekly jobless claims continue to trend down, instead of move higher. The latest weekly jobless claims showed 221,000 initial claims, which is well under the 300,000+ that John says they must be at if a recession is looming.

Is the recession being pushed back into 2024 or maybe even beyond?

And if so, how do you invest right now?

5 Stocks to Keep on Your Watch List

1. United Rentals ( URI )

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in North America. Thanks to the infrastructure bill and the Chips Act, there’s a lot of construction going on. It could be a catalyst for United Rentals.

Shares of United Rentals are up 31.7% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs. But it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.7. United Rentals now pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.3%.

Should United Rentals be on your watch list?

2. Herc Holdings, Inc. ( HRI )

Herc Holdings is also an equipment rental company. Herc Holdings is expected to see double digit earnings growth in 2023 and 2024.

Shares of Herc Holdings are up just 0.7% year-to-date after selling off early in the year, but over the last 3 months, they’ve spiked 31.3%. Herc is still cheap with a forward P/E of 10.5. It also pays a dividend yielding 1.9%.

Should Herc Holdings be on your watch list?

3. MasTec, Inc. ( MTZ )

MasTec is a national infrastructure construction company operating in wind and solar farms, wireless, satellite communications and natural gas, among others.

Shares of MasTec have surged 43% in 2023 and are at 5-year highs. It now trades with a forward P/E of 27 but earnings are expected to jump 48.5% this year. It reports earnings on Aug 3, 2023.

Should MasTec be on your watch list?

4. International Paper Co. ( IP )

International Paper is a $12.7 billion packaging company. It pays a big dividend, currently yielding 5.2%.

Shares of International Paper are up only 5.7% year-to-date. Earnings, however, are expected to fall 33% this year. Is it cheap? International Paper trades with a forward P/E of 16.9, which is below the average of the S&P 500, but a true value stock has a forward P/E under 15.

Should International Paper be on your short list?

5. Whirlpool Corp. ( WHR )

Whirlpool is a kitchen and laundry appliance manufacturer with iconic brands such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid and Maytag. Earnings soared during the pandemic as new home sales and home renovations boomed.

But earnings of Whirlpool are expected to fall 16.3% this year. Shares of Whirlpool are up just 2.9% year-to-date and are still down 34.3% over the 2-year stack. It’s cheap though. Whirlpool trades at 8.7x. It also pays a juicy dividend, yielding 4.9%.

Should Whirlpool be on your short list?

Will We See a Recession this Year?

Listen, or watch, this week’s podcast to find out. There’s now two ways to enjoy the podcast. You can watch the video podcast, as well as listen on our typical audio version. Enjoy.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.