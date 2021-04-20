Will The Trade Desk Stock Continue To Recover?

The stock price for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), an ad technology player that helps companies buy digital ads across publishers, has gained about 7% over the last week (five trading days). In comparison, the S&P 500 was up by about 2% over the last week. Although there haven’t been any major developments relating to The Trade Desk recently, investors are now likely seeing value in the fast-growing company, which has corrected almost 20% from February levels. So will The Trade Desk stock continue to rally over the coming weeks and months, or is a decline looking more likely?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price data for the last ten years, returns for The Trade Desk stock average close to 8% in the next month (21 trading days) after experiencing a 7% gain over the last five trading days. The stock is also likely to outperform the S&P 500 over the next month, with an expected return that would be 5% higher compared to the S&P 500.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding The Trade Desk stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning to test TTD stock chances of a rise after a fall and vice-versa. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE – try it yourself:

IF TTD stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days then TTD stock moves an average of 11.9%, which implies an excess return of 8.6% compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is a 70.9% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and a 65% percent probability of a positive excess return.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of TTD Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for The Trade Desk stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: The Trade Desk stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: The Trade Desk stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for The Trade Desk stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

TTD stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 10.7% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 8% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how The Trade Desk stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold The Trade Desk stock, the expectation is over time the near-term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For TTD stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for The Trade Desk after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than after a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks – although TTD stock appears to be an exception to this general observation.

TTD’s returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

