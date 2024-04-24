Will the Stock Market Crash? 3 Apocalypse Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The recent wave of mass layoffs in the U.S. is raising concerns about the country’s economic health, signaling a potential slide into the recession that was narrowly avoided last year. Analysts like Gary Shilling, who accurately predicted the 2007-2008 financial crisis, note weakening labor market indicators despite post-pandemic solid hiring. The slowdown, particularly visible in sectors like technology, has led to significant job cuts in states such as New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida. Analysts warn that continued layoffs could further weaken the overall economy, potentially paving the way for a recession within the next six months.

There is some turbulence in the economy, so you need to play it safe. All three of these companies are perfect. AMZN, PEP, and COST all operate in the consumer industry, which is valued at $21.13 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $34.44 trillion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the period from 2023 to 2030. Plus, all of these stocks are A+ blue chips that will grow no matter how the economy fairs.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is an e-commerce and cloud computing giant. One of Amazon’s key strengths is its commanding hold over both the e-commerce and cloud infrastructure markets. In 2023, Amazon controlled 37.6% of the retail e-commerce market and 31% of the cloud computing market. Furthermore, with the e-commerce and cloud computing markets forecasted to grow substantially until 2029, there is ample room for the company to expand.

In addition to a strong market position, Amazon also boasts excellent financials. In Q4 2023, the company reached $170.0 billion in net sales, up 14% YoY. Net income increased to $10.6 billion, compared with $0.3 billion in Q4 2022. Similar success was recorded for FY 2023, with operating cash flow increasing 82% YoY to $84.9 billion and free cash flow improving to an inflow of $36.8 billion. This remarkable financial strength highlights Amazon’s ability to produce profits and increase returns.

A large catalyst behind Amazon’s growth comes from its investment in generative AI. Recently, the company announced an additional $2.75 billion investment into Anthropic, an AI startup, bringing its total investment to $4 billion. This move will help Amazon catch up to tech giants like Microsoft and Google in the AI race and propel its valuation forward.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Source: FotograFFF / Shutterstock

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is an American multinational food and beverage company that owns Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, and much more.

Pepsi was exceptional in various metrics, including revenue growth, which was 5.88% or 74.12% more than the sector median of 3.38%. The gross profit margin was noteworthy at 54.23% and is 54.55% more than the sector median of 35.09%. These measures highlight Pepsi’s remarkable profitability and long- and short-term prospects for growth.

Pepsico’s diversification strategy involves holding a variety of drinks and foods targeted to a variety of tastes. This includes owning Tropicana and Naked, which appeal to consumers looking for healthy beverages. This strategy has paid dividends for the company but also provides a safety net; if one market is down, another is thriving, and thus, having stakes in multiple markets allows PEP to remain profitable consistently.

Pepsi has also launched two new flavors, lime and peach, demonstrating that the company isn’t done innovating with more projects to come shortly. Due to these factors, I give PEP the “buy” rating with full confidence that this stock could remain profitable even during a market crash, making this company the perfect apocalyptic stock.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Source: ilzesgimene / Shutterstock.com

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) operates membership warehouses and e-commerce websites to offer its customers low-priced goods at high volumes worldwide.

The company has a strong position in the industry, commanding a 24.61% market share by the end of the year 2023. Costco, a prominent figure amongst America’s consumers, has a market cap above $300 billion.

Costco reports consistent figures ending the fiscal year 2023. Revenue and net income rose 6.76% and 7.67% to $242.3 billion and $6.3 billion, respectively. Additionally, diluted earnings rose 7.76% to $14.16 from $13.14 the previous year.

Costco is the best stock in an apocalypse scenario due to its industry and cash balance. The consumer staples industry is one of the less volatile and safe industries for market turmoil since consumers still need their necessities regardless. Moreover, Costco maintains a cash and cash equivalents balance of $15.2 billion with only $8.8 billion in total debt. This proves that the company can survive even through a market downturn and even if its sales dramatically decrease. Therefore, Costco is the best stock for market uncertainty.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Will the Stock Market Crash? 3 Apocalypse Stocks to Buy if You’re Worried. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.